Literary awards to be given away in Vizag

Prasanna Bharathi, a quarterly Telugu literary journal, will give away its annual cash awards to the best literary works for the year 2021 on March 15.

The awards will be given away to M.P. Janu Kavi from Mutukuru (poetry), Unnam Jyothi Vasu from Ongole (literary criticism) Kavitaa Prasad from Rajahmundry (Satakam), Kannepalli Varalakshmi from Visakhapatnam (poetry) and Atchutananda Brahmachari from Palvancha (Satakam).

The awards function will be held at the Visakhapatnam Public Library from 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy will be the chief guest.