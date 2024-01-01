GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Liquor worth ₹10.6 crore sold on the eve of New Year in Visakhapatnam district

It is 3% higher than those reported on December 31, 2022, says an excise official

January 01, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
People standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night.

People standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

On the New Year’s eve (December 31, 2023), the total liquor sale in the district stood at ₹10.6 crore. It is double the average sale of about ₹5 crore per day, in December. While liquor, including beer, worth ₹8.88 crore was sold in the government retail outlets, it was to the tune of ₹1.72 crore in bars on December 31.

According to the District Prohibition and Excise Department, in December 2023, liquor worth around ₹164.66 crore was sold. So, on an average, the value of liquor sale per day is around ₹5 crore.

“Though the ₹10.6 crore is double the average figures, the sales are not in line with our expectations. There is not much difference between liquor consumption reported on the New Year’s eve in 2023 and 2024. The liquor sales on Sunday is only 3% higher than those reported on December 31, 2022. Liquor worth ₹10.29 crore was sold on December 31, 2022,” an excise official told The Hindu on Monday.

There are two depots in the district (one in urban and one in rural) which supply stock to liquor stores in the district to all the government outlets, and bar & restaurants.

Liquor sale down by 3% in December 2023, compared to those in December 2022. In 2023, liqour worth around ₹164.66 crore was sold. But, it was ₹169.17 crore in 2022.

