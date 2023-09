September 27, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

State Excise and Commercial Taxes Minister K. Narayana Swamy will inaugurate the Regional Prohibition and Excise Laboratory, at the Andhra University campus here on September 28.

The laboratory will cater to the needs of five regions of the department. It can test the samples of the potable alcoholic products, narcotic drugs etc.

The Information Technology minister Gudivada Amarnath and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani will also take part in the programme.