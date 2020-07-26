Liquor shops witness overcrowding in city

Staff Reporter

Almost 50% shops closed; many flout safety norms causing inconvenience to locals

Almost 50% of wine shops in the core area of Visakhapatnam urban limits have been closed after falling under containment zones in the city and due to a few other issues. This has been leading to overcrowding at the existing shops. According to sources from the Excise Department, out of 57 liquor outlets in the core area of the GVMC covering the stretches of NAD Junction, Beach Road and Arilova, only 16 shops are opened. Similarly, in the Gajuwaka division, out of 32 shops, 26 shops are opened.

Liquor outlets which were opened in the core city area are witnessing overcrowding and queue lines extending over 500 metres. People from surrounding areas have been thronging the shops. Despite warning from officials, no safety measures are being taken. In many areas, people coming to buy liquor are not even wearing a mask. It has been a Herculean task for the policemen as well as the excise officials to control people. “Most of the areas have been declared as containment zones. Even though many areas have been declared as non-containment zones, people say liquor shops should not be opened,” said a senior official from Excise Department. He said that despite appealing to maintain physical distance, people are seen jostling and pushing each other. Some liquor outlets have been closed after the videos of the long queue lines surfaced in the social media. “Some people have been openly consuming liquor near the outlet at the NAD Junction,:. They are gathering there in groups. Is it really necessary to have liquor shops open now during this pandemic times?” said J. Ramana, a resident of Butchirajupalem. TDP MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu in his letter to the Chief Minister pointed out the issue of overcrowding at the liquor outlets and how locals in his constituency have been suffering. A senior official the Excise Department said that despite repeated warnings to bring umbrella with them, a number of people are ignoring it.

