Liquor sales drop by 40% in Visakhapatnam district

The new liquor policy reducing the number of wine shops and cutting down the sale timings has brought down the liquor sales in Visakhapatnam district.

According to Assistant Excise Superintendent (Visakhapatnam) S Srinivasa Rao, there was a drop in sales by around 30% to 40 % in the district in October.

The Chief Minister’s dashboard suggests that during October, the liquor worth ₹106.85 crore was sold, which included sale of 1,34,411 IML cases and 86,200 beer cases at 321 wine shops and 131 bar and restaurants.

Visakhapatnam district has 134 bar and restaurants, of which 74 are in the city limits, 25 are in Gajuwaka and the rest are in Pendurthi and Anakapalle.

Before the new liquor policy was implemented, the district registered an average sale of ₹160 crore to ₹180 crore per month. About 2.5 lakh IML cases and 3 lakh beer cases used to be sold in a month. The revenue surpassed the ₹200-crore mark, during the festivals and summer season.

Meanwhile, in the first 50 days after the new excise policy was implemented— from October 1 to November 20— liquor worth around ₹242 crore was sold in the district when compared to ₹350 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Prices go up

“Apart from restricting the sale timings of wine shops, law against running permit rooms at liquor shops has also contributed to the reduced consumption. Many daily labourers who were earlier regulars to the liquor shops are now shying away as the prices have gone up. There has been a severe drop in the sale of beer than hard liquor,” said an excise official requesting anonymity.

Asked about the repurcussion of the new policy when it came to revenue, another senior official said that there might be decline in the sales as the stocks arrived late.

“The revenue will go up in the coming months as the prices have gone up,” he added.

According to sources, a 250 ml bottle is being sold for at least ₹20 to ₹30 more than the Max Retail Price (MRP) at wine shops. Similarly, the owners of bars are not hesitating to jack up the prices by ₹40 over the MRP for common brands and ₹50 for a bottle of beer.

‘New timings for bars’

Meanwhile, the government has decided to reduce the number of bars by 40% in the State.

However, the excise officials said that they were yet to receive the order. The timings of the bars would also be regulated from January 1, the officials said.