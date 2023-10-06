HamberMenu
Lioness released into its kraal at Visakhapatnam zoo

October 06, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The two-and-half year old lioness which was brought from Sakkarbaug Zoo, Gujarat, last month has completed its quarantine period and was released into its day kraal in the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Friday.

The lioness was released into its enclosure by Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Visakhapatnam Srikantha Natha Reddy in the presence of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Mangamma and IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria here on Friday.

Ms Nandani Salaria said that the students from various schools had the opportunity to witness the beautiful occasion of the lioness’s introduction to her new habitat. This addition to the Vizag Zoo not only enhances the diversity of the animal collection but also presents an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the conservation efforts being undertaken at the zoo. The young lioness is expected to thrive in her new home and contribute to the valuable conservation work taking place at IGZP, she said.

