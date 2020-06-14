Lioness dies in zoo

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 June 2020 23:33 IST

Lioness ‘Rani’ aged 27 years which was housed in Animal Rescue Centre (ARC), Visakhapatnam, died in its kraal due to senility caused by multi-organ failure here on Sunday. According to press note released by Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria, Rani was rescued from Ajantha Circus on September 4, 2001, from where it was received and housed at Animal Rescue Centre, Visakhapatnam. The animal outlived its life span and died due to multiple-organ failure in old age.

Sarus crane dies

The zoo officials also announced that on June 13, a female Sarus crane died due to injuries leading to trauma caused by aggressive behaviour of male bird during the mating. The officials said that despite providing first- aid, unfortunately the bird succumbed to the injuries due to neurogenic shock.

