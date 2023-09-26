ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn membership drive launched in GITAM varsity in Visakhapatnam

September 26, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) in association with LinkedIn and Face Prep has launched a professional network LinkedIn Premium Membership drive for 2023 admitted batch students here on Tuesday. GITAM University is the first institute in Telugu States to tie up with LinkedIn on LinkedIn Inter Premium programme during 2022 -23 Academic year, according to a release here on Tuesday.

GCGC has provided 12,000 plus premium memberships to all the years across three campuses since June 2022. Some of the students benefited by connecting to the corporates and leaders in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) directly and received internships, careers, and admissions.

Ramdas Kannan, Growth Partnerships Lead- LinkedIn APAC, highlighted the features of LinkedIn premium virtually.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US