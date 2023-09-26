HamberMenu
LinkedIn membership drive launched in GITAM varsity in Visakhapatnam

September 26, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) in association with LinkedIn and Face Prep has launched a professional network LinkedIn Premium Membership drive for 2023 admitted batch students here on Tuesday. GITAM University is the first institute in Telugu States to tie up with LinkedIn on LinkedIn Inter Premium programme during 2022 -23 Academic year, according to a release here on Tuesday.

GCGC has provided 12,000 plus premium memberships to all the years across three campuses since June 2022. Some of the students benefited by connecting to the corporates and leaders in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) directly and received internships, careers, and admissions.

Ramdas Kannan, Growth Partnerships Lead- LinkedIn APAC, highlighted the features of LinkedIn premium virtually.

