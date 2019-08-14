Visakhapatnam

Lineman post candidates can edit application forms

The Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh (APEDCL) on Tuesday introduced an edit option for the applications being submitted by the candidates for the post of energy assistants (junior lineman grade-II).

Those who have already submitted the applications can use the options by August 17, the last date for submission of applications.

The move was introduced after a large number of applicants were found to have committed mistakes while filling up the applications.

The age cap for the general category candidates is 35 years while it is 40 for the SC/ST/BC category candidates.

For the in-service contract workers of APEPDCL and APSPDCL, the age at the time of entry into the organisation as contract worker will be considered, the Discom officials said.

Aug 14, 2019

