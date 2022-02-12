Lineman in ACB net

Visakhapatnam

12 February 2022

‘He was trapped at the house of complainant’

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid and caught a lineman working with the APEPDCL in S Rayavaram mandal, Anakapalle division, N. Nageswara Rao, while he was allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (In-charge) Visakhapatnam Range, B.V.S.S. Ramana Murthy, the accused had demanded the bribe from one D. Krishnam Raju of Gurrajupeta in S.Rayavaram mandal, for installation of two electrical meters for two borewells of the father of the complainant and of his cousin brother.

The accused was caught red-handed at the house of the complainant while allegedly receiving the bribe.

After the trap, proceedings are in progress at the Electrical AE’s Office, the ACB officials added.