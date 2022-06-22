Linear expansion work at Visakhapatnam airport is almost complete

It has created an additional 10,000 sq. m of space to the existing 20,000 sq.m

Visakhapatnam Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao explaining to MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana on the linear expansion of the terminal building on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The linear expansion of the new terminal building at Visakhapatnam International Airport is almost complete, barring shifting of the customs and immigration to the extended portion. The spacious building can now seat more than double the passengers. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana reviewed the progress of the work on Wednesday

Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao explained to the MP about the salient features of the project. Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) Members K. Kumar Raj, D.S. Varma and O. Naresh Kumar accompanied the MP.

The expansion work, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at a cost of ₹60 crore, has created an additional 10,000 sq. m of space to the existing 20,000 sq.m. With the recent operation of the new N 5 taxi track and creation of additional parking bays and the linear expansion of the building, the airport is geared to handle double the passenger traffic, it currently handles.

The additional space would be utilised exclusively for international arrivals and departures. The existing space, which is now being used for international arrivals and departures, will be used to cater to the needs of domestic passengers.

The terminal building now has six parking bays, in addition to the six already in operation, besides three aero-bridges. This will facilitate parking of 12 planes at a time. As many as 12 flights can land and take off from the airport in one hour.

Two new baggage handling belts and four additional departure gates have been added.

The airport, which handled 28,53,990 passengers, during the financial year 2018-19, witnessed a drastic fall in passengers at 11,13,516 in 2020-21 due to the cancellation of flights in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. It picked up again with 16,10,483 passengers handled during 2021-22.