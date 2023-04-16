Lift provided on platform no. 4 at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam

April 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Passengers from the industrial areas of the city like Gajuwaka, Ukkunagaram and Kurmannapalem, utilsing the Duvvada Railway Station, need no longer carry their luggage up and down the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Platform no. 4. A lift has been provided on platform no. 4.

This lift is useful for passengers coming from Vijayawada-side and alighting on PF-4, to go to the PF-1 side.

Similarly, daily commuters parking their vehicles on PF-4 side, and have to reach PF-1 to go towards Rajamahendravaram, can conveniently take the lift.

Duvvada Railway Users’ Association thanked Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (General) Kameswara Rao and his team for provision of the lift.