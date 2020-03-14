Visakhapatnam

Lifetime achievement award for city doctor

Digumarti Raghunadha Rao, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam, has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award of the Indian Co-operative Oncology Network (ICON) for his contribution to cancer treatment and research.

He had made pioneering efforts for the establishment of cancer centres, medical oncology departments and courses, doctoral labs, cancer registries and cancer clinic units. The award was presented to him at the 42nd ICON conference held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 14, 2020 6:05:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/lifetime-achievement-award-for-city-doctor/article31069231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY