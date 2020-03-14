Lifetime achievement award for city doctor

Digumarti Raghunadha Rao, Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam, has been conferred with the lifetime achievement award of the Indian Co-operative Oncology Network (ICON) for his contribution to cancer treatment and research.
He had made pioneering efforts for the establishment of cancer centres, medical oncology departments and courses, doctoral labs, cancer registries and cancer clinic units. The award was presented to him at the 42nd ICON conference held in Hyderabad on Saturday.
