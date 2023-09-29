Lifestyle modifications can reduce the chances of heart attack, say cardiologists

September 29, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The increased incidence of deaths due to heart attacks among youngsters, of late, has been a major cause for concern among the general public. Ironically, many of the victims were from financially sound background, were fitness freaks and had done workouts regularly.

Stress, anxiety, changes in lifestyles, food habits and pollution of air, water and food are some of the reasons that can be attributed to growing heart attacks. “Those who are already predisposed due to family history, and suffer from lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension should be extra cautious and go for check ups regularly,” says G. Venkateswara Reddy, a noted cardiologist from the city.

“There is increased mental and physical stress in the cut-throat competition of today. The intense work demands lead to increase in the risk factors for heart disease, such as stress, and increased incidence of diabetes and blood pressure. These conditions are further aggravated by smoking, excessive consumption of alcohol, lack of exercise and sleep,” says K. Narayana Raju, consultant interventional cardiologist, KIMS ICON Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lifestyle modifications like quitting smoking, avoid excessive consumption of alcohol, eating healthy food, avoid salt-rich foods like pickles and baked food, going for regular exercise, avoid reusing used cooking oil and exposure to toxic air for prolonged periods can also affect the vascular system. It’s better to avoid busy streets with high traffic, and prefer parks and gardens for walking or jogging,” he says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.