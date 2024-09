Lifeguards of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) rescued two tourists from drowning at the RK Beach here on Saturday. The incident occurred when a group of five friends went on a jolly trip to the RK Beach. While swimming, two of them, aged 21 years each, were reportedly pulled in by strong waves. Lifeguards M. Dhanaraju and M. Naveen, who were on duty at the beach, rushed into the waters with their equipment and rescued them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.