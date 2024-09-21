ADVERTISEMENT

Lifeguards rescue four Italian tourists at Yarada Beach in Visakhapatnam

Published - September 21, 2024 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Lifeguards, working with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in coordination with the marine policem, have rescued four tourists from Italy, who went missing at Yarada Beach here on Saturday.

The incident happened when eight tourists from Italy were playing at Yarada Beach, when four of them were allegedly pulled into the sea by strong waves. Three lifeguards K. Venkatesh, K. Lovaraju and Ch. Srinivas on duty jumped into the sea using lifebuoys and rescued them.

Mr Venkatesh said they have noticed problems being faced by some tourists while swimming. While their friends, who were standing on the shore, claimed that there was no problem, we found those in water raising alarm, he said.

“Three were youth, while one was around 60 years of age. While one was stuck around 200 metres inside, others were stuck about 400 metres away. We used lifebuoys and ropes to rescue and bring them back to shore safely,” Mr. Venkatesh recalls.

