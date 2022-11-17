Lifeguards back at city beaches again, thanks to GVMC initiative

November 17, 2022 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

To ensure that the local beaches are safe for tourists, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has relaunched the ‘Community Guards’ initiative.

The civic body has already recruited 44 trained personnel, of which six will be kept in reserve, to mitigate drowning incidents which are witnessing a spurt in recent months at major tourist destinations along the city’s coastline such as RK Beach, Jodugullapalem, Rushikonda, Bheemunipatnam and Yarada.

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office on the relaunch of CGs, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that to select eligible candidates, the corporation sought the help of National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS). A four-member GVMC team including Additional Commissioners V. Sanyasi Rao and Y. Srinivasa Rao was also constituted to monitor the recruiting process.

The authorities conducted rigorous selection trials at the Railway Stadium Swimming Pool and at RK Beach, the Mayor informed.

“As many as 175 eligible candidates took part in the selections. In the first round, two screening tests were organised. While one was about covering 400 metres in 10 minutes in freestyle, the second test was a 200-m run with 200 m of swimming and again followed by a 200 m run in eight minutes,” the Mayor told reporters.

“Fifty-eight candidates were shortlisted in the first round. In the second round, another run followed by a swimming test was conducted at RK Beach. A total of 38 candidates and an additional backup of six candidates were selected in a transparent manner,“ she said, releasing the list of the selected candidates.

GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that eight lifeguards will be deployed at RK Beach, while the rest will be distributed among Peda Jalaripeta, Rushikonda, Bheemunipatnam, VMRDA Park, Sagar Nagar, Lumbini Park, Naval Coastal Battery and Yarada . All the lifeguards were appointed on an outsourcing basis with a salary of ₹18,000 and other benefits, he said.

Mr. Raja Babu recalled that there were 38 lifeguards working in the city earlier and their contract was not renewed following allegations from the corporators over their eligibility and irregularities in their selection. He said that all those 38 personnel were again given an opportunity in this selection procedure organised by NIWS. Only 12 of them had passed the selection trials and could make it to the final list, while the rest of them failed. Surprisingly, some of them even failed in swimming tests, he said.

Safety gear

The Commissioner said that the GVMC would provide all the basic safety gear, including lifebuoys, ropes, safety goggles, lifejackets, binoculars and other required safety equipment. “We will also arrange for temporary watchtowers at several places and will procure a beach vehicle if required,” he said.

He added that they would consult the Naval authorities to identify vulnerable places along the coast which are highly dangerous for swimming.

“Keeping in view the safety of the tourists visiting the beaches, the corporation will put up information/warning boards at dangerous stretches. This apart, the lifeguards are also being trained on creating awareness among the visitors over the Dos and Don’ts at the local beaches,” he said.

Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao said that the new lifeguards will most likely be deployed by the end of this month.