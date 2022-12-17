Lifeguard rescues visitor from drowning at Jodugullapalem beach in Visakhapatnam

December 17, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The newly-inducted lifeguard rescued a 55-year-old person who was about to drown in the Jodugullapalem Beach here on Saturday. As per the GVMC officials, a lifeguard G. Appanna found a person being dragged deeper into the water by the currents and he quickly jumped into the water and rescued him.

After bringing him out, he called other lifeguards and gave him first-aid, before the emergency services reached the place. Later the person who was identified as B. Siva Prasad was shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu appreciated lifeguard Appanna for his prompt action in saving the visitor.

