ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh of South Western Command visits Eastern Naval Command

Published - July 28, 2024 06:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), South Western Command, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, visited Eastern Naval Command here. He attended the silver bubilee celebrations of INS Mysore and interacted with the personnel of INS Mysore, according to a release here on Sunday.

GOC-in-C interacted with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

During the interaction, major operational activities and important aspects pertaining to interoperability were discussed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US