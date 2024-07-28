GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh of South Western Command visits Eastern Naval Command

Published - July 28, 2024 06:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), South Western Command, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, visited Eastern Naval Command here. He attended the silver bubilee celebrations of INS Mysore and interacted with the personnel of INS Mysore, according to a release here on Sunday.

GOC-in-C interacted with Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC.

During the interaction, major operational activities and important aspects pertaining to interoperability were discussed.

