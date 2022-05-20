Lieutenant General Ajai Singh visits Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

He holds discussions with ENC chief

Lieutenant General Ajai Singh, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday for his maiden three-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Lt Gen Ajai Singh held discussions with Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC, on Friday.

Later, he was briefed on the operational activities of the Indian Navy on the Eastern Seaboard. During the visit, he was given a guided tour of the indigenously built frontline multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik and a submarine at Visakhapatnam.

Lt Gen Ajai Singh assumed charge as the 16th CINCAN on June 01, 2021. The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the only tri-service command of the Armed Forces, based at Port Blair.