Licences of three medical shops suspended in Vizag

The licences of three medical shops in the city have been suspended for selling masks at high prices, following raids conducted by the Drugs Control Administration on complaints of masks being sold at high prices to cash in on the demand in view of COVID-19.

‘Mad rush’ for masks

It may be recalled that there was a mad rush to buy face masks and hand sanitisers in the city after a shortage of face masks and sanitisers was reported in Hyderabad last week.

Parents of children, employed in IT companies in Hyderabad, rushed to the shops and soon the stocks got exhausted at many shops and dealers began selling at high prices to cash in on the demand.

“We have conducted checks at around 70 medical shops in the city and the district during the past four days. We organised a decoy operation and caught three drug dealers for selling masks at high prices. We issued notices and suspended their licences,” assistant director K. Rajitha told The Hindu on Monday.

These stores are located at H.B. Colony and Seethammadhara, he said.

“The retailers are getting sufficient stock of masks and there is no cause for worry. The five Drug Inspectors in the district conducted the raids in their respective jurisdictions,” she said.

‘Hygiene comes first’

Ms. Rajitha explained that it was not necessary for everyone to wear masks.

More than face masks, personal hygiene like frequent washing of hands with soap, not touching the face, mouth and eyes frequently with hands and covering the face with a handkerchief while coughing and sneezing would go a long way in preventing spread of the disease.

However, people visiting the sick at hospitals and those who have cough and cold should wear masks for protecting themselves as also avoiding the prospect of spreading the disease to others.