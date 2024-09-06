Licences of 837 motorcyclists suspended for three-months for not wearing helmet in Visakhapatnam

In a significant development, the Road Transport Department authorities have suspended licenses of as many as 837 motorcyclists in the city for a period of three-months for violating the helmet rule.

As per a release from the Road Transport Authority (RTA), during September 1 to 5, the teams from Transport Department have conducted checks and booked cases against as many as 2,325 persons for not wearing helmet (both driver and pillion rider). Of them, the authorities have suspended licenses of as many as 837 persons for three months, said GC Raja Ratnam, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, helmet was made mandatory not only for the drivers, but also for pillion riders from September 1. The authorities said that the further checks would continue.

