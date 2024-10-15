Licencees for liquor shops finalised in Vizag, ASR, Anakapalle districts

Authorities announced the names of the authorised licence holders for running the private retail liquor shops, through the process of drawing of lots, in Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts on Monday.

Police forces were also deployed at the venues to prevent any untoward incidents or protests from the peoples’ organisations, who expressed their anger against the liquor policy of the government in all these days earlier this month.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of the respective Collectors and Joint Collectors of each district. The programme began at 8 a.m. and concluded by 1 p.m.

According to official releases, a total of 8,635 applications were filed by individuals for all 331 shops across the three districts, for which lots were drawn on Monday. These shops will be permitted to start selling liquor from October 16.

The draw of lots was held at the VMRDA’s Children’s Arena at Siripuram for outlets in Visakhapatnam district (155), for which 4,139 applications were received. Each application carried a non-refundable fee of ₹2 lakh.

The Prohibition & Excise Department received applications from different parts of the country and even from the U.S. and Europe for running the shops on a lease basis in Visakhapatnam district. Of the 155 liquor outlets, as many as 136 are under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, including Anakapalle, while 19 are from Bheemunipatnam, Padmanabham and Pendurthi areas. On an average, 26.68 applications were filed for one liquor outlet.

In Anakapalle district, the lottery was drawn for 136 shops, for which 3,291 applications were received. In ASR district, a total of 1,205 applications were received for 40 shops.

Speaking to reporters, Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad said, “The draw of lots for allocation of liquor shops has been completed peacefully in the district.”