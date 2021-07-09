Visakhapatnam

Licence seekers can book slots for LLR tests

The tests for issue of Learner’s Licence (LLR) and Fresh Driving Licence (FDL), which were stopped due to theCOVID-19, are once again being conducted, according to Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

Those who had booked their slots for taking the test during May and June, but could not attend due to the COVID-19 restrictions, would be specially permitted to take their tests up to July 15. They can also book their slots later. Those planning to take their test can log on to the website www.aprtacitizen.epragathi.org and book their slots.


