LIC Agents Organisation of India conferences to be organised in Visakhapatnam from May 21

May 20, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The fifth zonal conference of LIC Agents Organisation of India (LICAOI) will be held on May 21 and the 6th All India conference of LICAOI will be held on May 22 and 23 at Alluri Vignana Kendram at Dabagardens here.

LIC AIO national secretary Dilip and zonal president Manjunath and secretary Narasimha Rao told the media here on Saturday, that the national convention would be preceded by a rally from LIC Divisional Office at 11 a.m. on May 22. The rally would conclude in a public meeting in which CITU All India president K. Hemalatha, secretary Umesh, State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao would participate.

There would be women’s conference in the evening in which around 150 delegates were expected to attend. A delegates conference would be held in the afternoon in which thousands of delegates from all over the country were expected to participate. The conference would deliberate on the economic situation in the country, the policies of the government and investments in LIC. It would also discuss on saving the public sector along with banks and LIC from privatisation. They said that the Agents Organisation has extended its solidarity with the struggle by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees against the decision of the Centre to go for strategic sale of the VSP.