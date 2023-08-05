Library rooted in Gandhian principles turns a boon to book lovers in Andhra Pradesh

August 05, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi and portraits of the stalwarts of the Library Movement greet visitors at the entrance of the Sarada Grandhalaya (library) at Anakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam. The library has been serving students, researchers and book lovers for over eight-and-half decades now.

The Korukonda Brothers—Linga Murthy and Butchiraju—who were followers of the Gandhian philosophy, donated their 700 square yards (6,300 sft) of land and established a trust named ‘Gandhi Ashram’.

A building was constructed in 1930 and, six years later, a library was opened in it. Four years later, the Gandhi Khaddar Society was also established in the same building. Today, the library has a collection of over 35,000 books on various subjects.

Korukonda Linga Murthy (1886-1944) was a mathematics teacher at the Veeresalingam High School in Rajamahendravaram. He had also served as secretary of the Gouthami Library in Rajamahendravaram. On shifting to Anakapalli in Visakhapatnam district, he noticed the absence of a library in the ‘jaggery town’ and thought of establishing one for the benefit of the people of the town.

The library grew from strength to strength over the years. Thanks to the efforts of Linga Murthy’s son Korukonda Subbaraju (1914-1993), who took over the responsibility of managing the library after the death of his father.

He worked relentlessly for four decades for developing the library. His period saw the addition of a treasure trove of books on various subjects such as history; biography; science; literature; philosophy; and research publications in Telugu and English. The library also has a collection of 500 books on Mahatma Gandhi in 75 volumes.

Donning many roles

A ‘Cultural Association’ was also started at the library, through which over 400 talks were delivered by educationists from across the country. Another association in the name of ‘Sarada Sangeetha Parishat’ was established for the promotion of classical music and over 80 Carnatic music concerts were conducted through it.

Subbaraju’s son and Linga Murthy’s grandson Korukonda Butchiraju took over the responsibility of the library in 1992 and is its current president. The library organises lectures, quizzes and Carnatic music concerts during the National Library Week celebrations from November 14 to 20 every year.

It also has around 200 books for students appearing for competitive examinations. Some of the publications of the 19th century have also been preserved. It also has a copy of the ‘Constitution of India’, presented by Dr. Gouri Devi.

The books published by library include: ‘Kashmir Charitra’ (History of Kashmir) in 1965; ‘Gandhiji-Sukshma Darshanam (a micro view of Gandhiji) in 2015; and a book on ‘Mohandas to Mahatma’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji in 2018.

“The library is being maintained with the annual contributions received from the Anakapalli Merchants Association, which was started by Linga Murthy in 1942; contributions from admirers from Anakapalli and from across the country; and the annual ‘birthday contribution’ from donors. A nominal one-time membership fee of ₹500 is collected from ordinary members,” library committee president K. Butchiraju tells The Hindu.

“Librarians play a key role in the successful functioning of any library. The Sarada Library is fortunate to have efficient librarians, who have rendered their services over the years. The first librarian Peethambaram Venkata Krishnamacharyulu had received the appreciation of Padma Shri Ayyanki Venkataramana for his outstanding services,” he says.

Readers’ haunt

“I had studied at Gandhinagar High School in Anakapalli town. I used to come to this library during my school days in 2018 to read books on psychology, ‘peda balashiksha’, ‘Ramayanam’ and ‘Bharatam’, says B. Shankar, a resident of Rajamahendravaram who completed his diploma in mechanical engineering from Ongole and joined a pharma company in Anakapalli district recently.

Hailing from an economically poor family, he came to the library on July 28 to search for engineering books as he plans to join B. Tech.

“The building has developed cracks at some places. The officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) inspected the building last year and suggested its dismantling in view of the potential threat to users. We are in the process of shifting, and some of the books have already been shifted. But, we are unable to find a suitable place to shift the huge collection of books along with the almirahs, vintage tables and chairs. The old building will be dismantled by next year,” says KS Bhaskar, Librarian.

“On an average, around 200 book lovers, including about 100 students, visit the library everyday. The facility is free for students, and others have to pay a nominal membership fee,” says Yammidisetty Chakrapani, a member of the library committee, and an author.