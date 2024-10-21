Liberal arts education fosters critical thinking, creativity and a holistic approach to learning, says JNU professor

As higher education in India has undergone significant transformation, particularly in the 21st century, the importance of liberal arts has witnessed substantial growth, observed JNU New Delhi Centre for the Study of Social Systems Associate Professor Ratheesh Kumar at GITAM Deemed to be University, here on Monday.

He delivered a talk on “Critical Pedagogy and Interdisciplinarity: Reflections on Practice” organised by the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

He said that liberal arts education, which encompasses a broad range of subjects, including the humanities, social sciences and natural sciences, fosters critical thinking, creativity and a holistic approach to learning.

Mr. Kumar highlighted the growing convergence between critical pedagogy – an educational approach that encourages questioning societal norms – and interdisciplinarity, which promotes collaboration across different fields of study.

