LHMS app evokes poor response

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 July 2020 23:47 IST

Of 20 lakh city population, only above one lakh people are using it

The Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) app, which was initiated by the city police to prevent burglaries, has evoked poor response from the citizens. The city police appeal to people to make use of it in case they leave for other areas during the COVID-19.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu, of the 20 lakh-odd population only 1,06,922 approached the city police seeking LHMS. More awareness is needed among people to utilise this system. He said that the burglars have been targeting locked houses and are stealing gold, silver, cash and other valuables.

Advertising

Advertising

Police officials say that the LHMS app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. After downloading the app, one can inform cops through the app about their date of travel and return. The registration must be done 24 hours before inmates leave their home, to enable the police install surveillance cameras, which would help in monitoring the house.

“The police personnel will visit the houses and install the wireless motion camera, UPS and wifi modem, before the inmates leave their house. Any suspicious movements in the locked houses will be immediately flashed to the Control Room. This unit is linked to the owner’s phone and also to the police control room. If there is any movement in front of the house, the camera will record pictures and videos and send the same to the Control Room and the owner’s phone,” the DCP said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao said that even people leaving for their native places due to the pandemic can also utilise the LHMS services. He said that for more details about the LHMS, citizens can contact the nearest police station.