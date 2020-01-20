Let Amaravati continue as capital: TDP leaders

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders staged a protest in the city on Sunday, demanding that Amaravati should continue as the State Capital.

The protesters raised slogans against the YSR Congress Party government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the three capitals proposal.

Addressing the protesters, TDP leader Sanapala Panduranga Rao recalled Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s speech accepting Amaravati as the capital during the Assembly sessions that were held in 2014.

Mr. Panduranga Rao condemned the proposal to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

‘75% buildings ready’

He claimed that about 75% of the government buildings, including that of the Assembly, Secretariat, DGP’s office, and other government offices at Amaravati were completed during the TDP’s tenure.

“A huge chunk of money has been spent on building the capital at Amaravati. It is strange that the YSRCP government is planning to shift the capital from Amaravati at this juncture. The government must allow to continue the capital at Amaravati,” said Mr. Panduranga Rao.