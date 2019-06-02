Visakhapatnam

Leopard scare in Bhimili region

The animal may belong to the dog family: forest official

Tension prevailed in various villages in Bhimili region, after news spread over the sighting of a leopard in the area since last two days. However, forest officials as well as locals breathed a sigh of relief after confirming that the suspected animal was not a leopard and might belong to the dog family.

According to District Forest Officer, Visakhapatnam, Selvam, they received information about movement of a suspected leopard and its attack on a calf at Amanam village under Bhimili mandal on May 30.

“After examining the scene and footprints of the animal, it has been confirmed that it was not a leopard. It might be a hyena, fox or wild dog. Meanwhile we have arranged camera traps at many points in the region for further confirmation,” said Mr. Selvam, speaking to The Hindu.

The DFO also ruled out the speculations of suspected leopard movement in villages of Ananthagiri mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency.

“Leopard sighting is very rare here. Even in Kambalakonda, we sighted leopards before 2010. Despite arranging cameras in Kambalakonda, we did not have any such observation,” he added.

