Leopard scare hits walkers at Kailasagiri Hill Park

The reported spotting of a leopard at Kailasagiri Hill Park and the subsequent closure of VUDA Health Arena has forced the regular walkers to explore other options to burn their calories.

The most frequented spot located on the foothills of Kailasagiri registers everyday a footfall of 1500 to 1600 from all walks of life in the morning and 2,000 in the evening for walk and cycling.

The number swells during the weekends. It has a walking track of 3.7 km.

“Now the closure thoughout of compulsion by the authorities has divided the walkers. Those without vehicles are walking on the roads of MVP Colony. However, many with vehicles are preferring to walk at nearby Sivaji Park and go to VUDA Park or Beach Road to burn their calories,” Health Arena Walkers’ Association honorary president V. Peda Somulu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

The panic raised by the watchman at the Kailagiri Hill Park on the movement of a leopard, however, had not yet been confirmed by the Forest Department officials who suspect that he might have been mistaken after seeing a sambar. No pugmarks were found.

Leopards in the past had strayed into a residential building at Akkayyapalem, an abandoned house at MVP Colony and feasted at a poultry farm at Visalakshminagar from the neighbouring Kambalakonda reserve forest.

Some walkers, who changed their venue due to closure of Health Arena, have gone back to their old place for regular walking. “We used to spend our mornings at Sivaji Park.

After opening of Health Arena in January 2016 we changed our option. By default now we are back here albeit for a few days,” Rama Rao, retired employee of AP Forest Development Corporation said.

Snake scare

Snake scare also haunts walkers at Health Arena. Due to growing of bamboos, the park is regularly frequented by snakes.

“We find some snakes known as bamboo snakes very often. Other snakes including cobras are also sighted regularly though they are harmless since construction of buildings in the area two decades ago,” Dr. Somulu said.

Health Arena is the only park with a gym connecting the Beach Road and the National Highway amid lust-green environment in the city.