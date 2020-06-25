‘Leopard scare’ grips Madhurawada

Panic gripped the outskirts of Madhurawada over the movement of a leopard in the area on Thursday. News appeared in a section of media also claimed that some residents saw the animal prowling.

However, the forest officials are sceptical about the authenticity of the reports. “The photo being circulated about the leopard is not very clear. The animal in the picture could be a leopard or a dog. We are not sure whether the photo is a recent one,” said District Forest Officer Anant Shankar.

Patrolling team

However, the Forest Department has deputed a patrolling team to check footmarks or any clue of the animal. “We have also installed cameras for confirmation. The residents need not panic,” he said.