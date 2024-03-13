Leopard hide seized, four persons taken into custody in Visakhapatnam

March 13, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Forest Department jointly seized a leopard hide and took four persons into custody.

On a tip-off, the DRI sleuths raided a hotel on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night and handed over the skin and the accused persons to the Forest Department. Three of them are from Chennai.

The leopard (Panthera pardus) is listed in Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Thereby, it is provided the highest degree of protection. Possession of the animal and its hide is a punishable offence under the Act.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar said that the gang of traffickers were poaching leopards and selling the skin for profit.

The four persons along with their vehicles (car and bike) were also seized for further investigation, he added.

