GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leopard hide seized, four persons taken into custody in Visakhapatnam

March 13, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Forest Department jointly seized a leopard hide and took four persons into custody.

On a tip-off, the DRI sleuths raided a hotel on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night and handed over the skin and the accused persons to the Forest Department. Three of them are from Chennai.

The leopard (Panthera pardus) is listed in Schedule–I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Thereby, it is provided the highest degree of protection. Possession of the animal and its hide is a punishable offence under the Act.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar said that the gang of traffickers were poaching leopards and selling the skin for profit.

The four persons along with their vehicles (car and bike) were also seized for further investigation, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.