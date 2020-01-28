Legislative Council has lost its relevance: YSRCP

Welcoming the Cabinet nod to abolish the Legislative Council, YSRCP leaders on Monday said that the Upper House had lost its relevance.

YSRCP activists and youth wing members led by party city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and spokesman Konda Rajiv Gandhi took out a rally from the LIC Circle to the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building. The protesters alleged that the Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was opposing the move of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State. They burnt the effigy of Mr. Naidu.

“The State Cabinet has taken a right decision of abolishing the Legislative Council which has lost its relevance due to cheap politicking by Mr. Naidu,” said Mr. Srinivas.

‘TDP MLAs should quit’

Later in the day, another group of YSRCP activists went on a bike rally in MVP Colony and staged a protest in front of the residences of TDP MLAs V. Ramakrishna Babu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

They shouted slogans in support of setting up Executive capital in the city.

The YSRCP protesters also demanded that the TDP MLAs resigned from their posts in support of making the city the Executive capital.

A large posse of police personnel deployed in the colony prevented them by barricading the area.