Legends League Cricket to kickstart on December 2 in Visakhapatnam

December 01, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated December 02, 2023 12:06 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

After the recent T20 match between India and Australia, Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium is being decked up to host Legends League Cricket scheduled to be held from December 2.

Vizagites will have a chance to witness a number of legendary former cricketers from India, England, West Indies, South Africa and various countries.

As part of the league, the stadium will be hosting three matches on December 2,3 and 4. The first match will be held on December 2 between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers at 7 p.m. On December 3, Gujarat Giants will clash with Southern Superstars at 3 p.m. On December 4, match between Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary cricketer, 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir is the captain of India Capitals. The team also includes superstars like South African batter Hashim Amla, England batter Kevin Pietersen and others. Harbhajan Singh is leading Manipal Tigers. Mohammed Kaif, Praveen Kumar, Robin Uthappa were included in the squad.

Similarly, former India Wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel is leading Gujarat Giants. The team includes sensational former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former West Indies star batter Chris Gayle, former Indian fast bowler Sreesanth. While Southern Superstars is led by former New Zealand Batter Ross Taylor, former Indian batter Suresh Raina is leading Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.