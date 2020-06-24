Legal cell to be set up in city to deal with land litigation cases

Minister K. Kannababu addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Steps will be taken to protect government lands: Minister

District in-charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu has said that house sites will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries both in rural and urban areas. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute pattas to the beneficiaries on July 8 to coincide with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Interacting with the media after holding a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Minister said that initially 25 lakh beneficiaries were identified but now the number has gone up to 30 lakh with the identification of more eligible persons.

The identification of beneficiaries and draw of lots in Visakhapatnam district has already been completed. The list of ineligible applicants has already been displayed at the village secretariats.

Mr. Kannababu said that 6,000 acres of land was acquired in Visakhapatnam city through land pooling for the distribution of house sites to the poor.

But, some persons had gone to court on the issue due to which the process was being delayed.

The District Collector was directed to resolve the legal issues. Some of the people’s representatives had said at the review meet that the people of some villages had got the information very late due to which they could not apply. Mr. Kannababu said the whole process was done in a transparent manner. However, if there were any eligible persons left out for any reason, they would be given house sites in future.

He said that a legal cell would be set up in the city under the auspices of the District Collector to deal with the large number of land litigation cases. In Visakhapatnam Division alone, 4,900 acres of land was entangled in legal disputes. The government was committed to protection of lands by putting up boards in government lands to prevent encroachments.

Alleging manipulation of revenue records for the past several years in the district, Mr. Kannababu said that correction would be taken up. The encroachment of waterbodies in Gajuwaka would be prevented by establishing parks around the geddas. Long-standing staff of Tehsildar offices would be transferred to prevent corruption.

He said that the suggestions of Opposition MLAs, who had attended the review meeting, would also be taken into consideration to ensure transparency. He said that land audit was also ordered to take stock of the available lands.