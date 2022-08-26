Left unions condemn house arrest of leaders during CM’s visit in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

The CITU and the CPI(M) leaders have condemned the alleged house arrest of Steel Plant Employees Union president J. Ayodhya Ram and Visakha Ukku Porata Committee (VUPPC) chairman D. Adinarayana by the police in view of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the city on Friday.

They condemned the action of the government for placing the leaders, opposing the decision of the Centre on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, under house arrest, instead of expressing solidarity with them.

They alleged that the Chief Minister and the State government were toeing the line of the Centre and arresting the VUPPC leaders and sought that at least now the State government should oppose privationsation of VSP by the Centre.