Left parties to take up door-to-door campaign on ‘anti-people’ policies of Centre and State from April 14 in Visakhapatnam district

April 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the CPI and the CPI(M) on Friday said that they would conduct a door-to-door campaign against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the State and Central Governments from April 14 to 30 in the district.

Addressing a press conference, CPI and CPI(M) leaders M Pydiraju, M Jaggu Naidu and a few others alleged that with the policies of the State and the Union governments unemployment and price hikes are being witnessed. Both the governments have failed to implement the promises made before the election, they said. They said that the Centre is privatsing industries. As part of the door-to-door campaign, the Left parties will be creating awareness about the issues like Special Category Status, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation, non-completion of Polavaram project, three capitals and other assurances which were not implemented by both the governments.

