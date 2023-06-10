Left Parties to hold rally against BJP government’s ‘misrule’ in Visakhapatnam on June 11

June 10, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders of the Left parties have appealed to the public to participate in the rally, being organised to protest against what they called ‘nine-year-misrule’ of the BJP government, here on June 11.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, the leaders of the Left parties alleged that the BJP government has done injustice to Andhra Pradesh, North Andhra and Visakhapatnam, by failing to implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The decision to put up the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) for strategic sale, and privatisation of Ports, defence, railways, power discoms, oil PSUs, BSNL and Postal Department would deprive the youth of jobs.

The Centre was also doing injustice to the common man by hiking the price of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.

They said that 28 labour laws, which were brought out after prolonged struggles by workers, have been reduced to four Labour Codes to deprive workers of their rights. They alleged that the subsidies being given to farmers were withdrawn and remunerative prices were not being given to the farmers for their produce, driving them to suicides. They also alleged that the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, were not implemented.

The Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, funds as part of the special package to the backward districts of North Andhra and Rayalaseema were not allocated, and though the Visakhapatnam-headquartered railway zone was announced, construction work was not taken up even after four years. The funds for the Polavaram project were not being released on time.

They criticised the BJP for planning a ‘victory rally’ in Visakhapatnam city on June 11, after deceiving Visakhapatnam and A.P. They demanded that an announcement on revocation of the decision on strategic sale of VSP, operationalisation of South Coast Railway (S Co R) zone, withdrawal of Labour Codes, withdrawal of the move to privatise PSU s and sanction of funds for the Polavaram be announced at the public meeting, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend.

The rally would begin at 10 a.m. from the DRM Office at Dondaparthy to the RTC Complex.

CPI(M) district secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju, CPI-ML New Democracy district secretary Y. Kondayya and MCPI district K. Sankara Rao were among those who spoke.

