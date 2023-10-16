Left parties seek rollback of power tariff hike in Andhra Pradesh

October 16, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Leaders and activists of the Left parties staged a protest demanding rollback of the hike in power tariff at the APEPDCL Superintending Engineer’s office, near Jagadamba Junction, here on Monday.

Addressing the participants in the protest, CPI(M) district secretariat member B. Ganga Rao and CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju said that the YSRCP government was implementing the power sector reforms, brought out by the BJP government, in haste and causing hardship to the common consumers and farmers in the State. The electricity bills were mounting even during the rainy season. They alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the power distribution companies to the Adani Group and thereby throwing the economy of the nation in doldrums.

They said that the YSRCP had promised to reduce the power tariff and to provide free electricity up to 200 units before the elections. But, after assuming power, it was acting like a puppet in the hands of the Modi government. The hike in power tariff came in different forms like revising of slab rate, true-up charges and surcharges. The total burden on the people due to the hike during the last four years was to the tune of ₹50,000 crore, they said.

They alleged that the government was trying to collect additional deposit by linking the electricity meter with Aadhaar. The power tariff was being hiked every month and the free power being given to farmers and concessions being extended to SC/ST consumers were being withdrawn in a phased manner.

The government was planning to fix meters for agricultural pumpsets and remove the subsidy being given to agricultural connections. They said that tenders were called for fixing of prepaid smart meters to two crore electricity consumers in the State. The contracts were given to Adani and other corporate groups, they alleged.

The leaders of the Left parties alleged the meters would turn out to be noose for both farmers and general consumers. The plan of the government was to install prepaid meters and to collect the cost of the smart meters, which runs into thousands of rupees, from the consumers. They demanded withdrawal of the 2022 Electricity Act, and reversing the additional burden on the consumers.

CPI and CPI(M) leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, C.N. Kshetrapal, K. Kumari, A. Vimala, M. Subba Rao, P. Chandrasekhar Rao, V. Narendra Kumar, Y. Raju, G. Rambabu, P. Sankara Rao and Md Begum were among those who participated.