Left parties mourn Basheerbagh firing victims

Leaders of the Left parties alleged that the Centre has decided to privatise the power sector. The time has come to oppose the move, drawing inspiration from the martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives, in the protest against the steep hike in power tariff at Basheerbagh in 2000.

The CPI and CPI(M) leaders recalled that a ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ protest was organised in protest against the decision of then Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu to hike the power tariff in 2000. Huge crowds had gathered at Basheerbagh and staged a protest.

The police had opened fire to control protesters resulting in the death of Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Balaswamy and Ramakrishna. Several persons were injured in the firing. CPI State assistant secretary J.V.S.N. Murthy, CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao, leaders Y. Kondayya (New Democracy), S. Govindrajulu (SUCI), Mantri Rajasekhar and Nagabushanam (INTUC), CPI(M) leaders K. Lokanadham and R.K.S.V. Kumar, CPI leaders M. Pydiraju and Rehaman paid tributes to the martyrs.