ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties in Visakhapatnam protest power tariff hike, vow to vote out Jagan in upcoming elections

January 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders and cadres of Left parties holding a protest demonstration in front of the the APEPDCL office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Leaders of the CPI and CPI (M) staged a protest in front of the corporate office of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) during the public hearing of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission for finalising the new electricity tariffs for the next financial year 2024-25, at the Eastern DISCOM office here on Monday, against the State government hiking the power tariff.

M. Paidiraju and M. Jaggu Naidu, party secretaries of CPI and CPI(M), respectively, said that Chief Minister YS.. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who failed to bring reforms in the power sector for the benefit of consumers, will not come back to power again in the next election.

Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was defeated in the 2019 elections because of the wrong decisions he made, including increasing the electricity charges heavily. The same will happen to Mr. Jagan in 2024 elections as Naidu and Jagan, both failed as Chief Ministers in regulating electricity chargers and reducing losses to power utilities, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Left parties’ leaders accused the BJP of playing a mind game in the State with the “slavish attitude” of the leaders of the TDP and YSRCP in the State and of not being able to fight against the BJP-led Centre, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US