January 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Leaders of the CPI and CPI (M) staged a protest in front of the corporate office of AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) during the public hearing of the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission for finalising the new electricity tariffs for the next financial year 2024-25, at the Eastern DISCOM office here on Monday, against the State government hiking the power tariff.

M. Paidiraju and M. Jaggu Naidu, party secretaries of CPI and CPI(M), respectively, said that Chief Minister YS.. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who failed to bring reforms in the power sector for the benefit of consumers, will not come back to power again in the next election.

Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was defeated in the 2019 elections because of the wrong decisions he made, including increasing the electricity charges heavily. The same will happen to Mr. Jagan in 2024 elections as Naidu and Jagan, both failed as Chief Ministers in regulating electricity chargers and reducing losses to power utilities, they added.

The Left parties’ leaders accused the BJP of playing a mind game in the State with the “slavish attitude” of the leaders of the TDP and YSRCP in the State and of not being able to fight against the BJP-led Centre, they said.