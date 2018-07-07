Left parties deplore raw deal to State

Workers of CPI(M) and CPI on Friday took out a rally from the Gandhi statute near GVMC to the statue of Gurajada Appa Rao statue in protest against the Union Government submitting an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that Special Category Status could not be granted.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao, city secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar, CPI district and city secretaries respectively B. Venkataramana and M. Paidiraju, leaders of MCPI (U), Lok Satta and Andhra Chaitanya Party participated.

Left party leaders said in a statement BJP went back on the promise of SCS for five years announced by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the floor of the House. It demanded SCS for 10 years and promised it in the manifesto.

Though the revenue deficit was more than ₹16,000 crore, it only approved for ₹ 4,117 crore and there was no mention of the Railway zone or ₹350 crore released for backward districts but taken back, they said.