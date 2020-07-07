Left parties demand shifting of LG Polymers plant

The CPI and CPI(M) have demanded the shifting of the LG Polymers plant and payment of compensation to the victims of the styrene monomer leak.

The CPI leaders and activists staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, on Tuesday, protesting the negligence of the company management, which was now confirmed by the report of the High Power Committee (HPC), appointed by the State government.

Addressing the gathering, party State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy sought immediate implementation of the HPC recommendations and payment of ₹1 crore as compensation to the deceased. He also sought a statement from the State government on shifting of the LG plant and construction of a hospital in Venkatapuram to treat the affected persons as the styrene monomer will have long-term effects on the affected population.

Party leaders Balepalli Venkataramana, M. Pydiraju, G. Rambabu, G. Vamana Murthy and Pyla Eswara Rao were among those who participated in the protest.

CPI(M) city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao sought shifting of the plant and implementation of the HPC recommendations.

In a statement, Mr. Ganga Rao said that the HPC report holds the management responsible for the styrene monomer vapour leak. The plant had been operated without environmental clearances for the past 23 years. The siren was not sounded on the day of the mishap, which indicates the negligence of the management.

He alleged that the management had failed to replace the cooling system, which was damaged in December 2019. The HPC has also suggested setting up of Safety Boards at the State and the national levels to prevent recurrence of such accidents.