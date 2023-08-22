ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties demand removal of Aganampudi toll-gate

August 22, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI activists staging a protest at the Aganampudi toll-gate in Visakhapatnam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The CPI and CPI(M) activists staged a protest, demanding the closure of the Aganampudi toll gate here, on Monday.

They alleged that the money had been collected from the road users at the toll-gate for the past several years in violation of the guidelines that toll-gates should not be operated within the municipal corporation limits.

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre was looting the people, the protesters shouted slogans demanding that the toll-gate at Aganampudi be removed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The toll-was set up at Aganampudi in 1998, and the then TDP government had declared that the toll-gate was set up to collect toll as the Anakapalli – Anandapuram highway was widened into a four-lane one. The State government had taken a loan of ₹63 crore from the World Bank for the 4-lane road project. The toll was collected as per the World Bank reforms.

They noted that the till November 30, 2001, the toll-gate was operated by the R & B Department, and later the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handed it over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Left party leaders said that the money spent on the 4-lane highway project was recovered within the first five years, but the toll-gate continued to collect charges.

CPI and CPI(M) leaders Kasireddy Satyanarayana, Srinivasa Raju, B. Ganga Rao, M. Pydi Raju, Sk. Rehaman, J. Ayodhyaram, K. Satyanjaneya, C.N. Kshetrapal, G. Rambabu, R. Srinivasa Rao and N. Nagabushanam among those who participated in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US