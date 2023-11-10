HamberMenu
Left parties demand halt to Israel’s ‘attacks at Gaza’ and end to war

November 10, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

CPI(M) leaders staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Left parties have demanded immediate halt to the ‘attacks at Gaza’ and an end to the war by Israel.

Leaders and activists of the CPI and CPI(M) staged a protest at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, on Friday, and condemned the ‘war on Palestine by Israel’. CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju and CPI(M) district secretariat member B. Padma alleged that Israel has already occupied the territory of Palestine, and now it was resorting to ‘bombing of Gaza and West Bank to bring them under its control’, with the support of the USA. The USA had created Israel with the objective of taking possession of the oil reserves, located in that country, they alleged.

They also alleged that the USA, through Israel, has been resorting to attacks on people of Palestine for the past 50 years. While Palestine had the support of India from the beginning, the present dispensation was supporting Israel, which indicates its attitude of communalism. Already over 10,000 Palestine people, 6,000 women and children, were killed in the war.

They condemned Israel for calling it a ‘war on Hamas’ and bombing of Gaza and West Bank. They alleged that the USA was inciting Israel, for its own vested interests, and prolonging the war. There would be oil crisis and the prices would surge across the world, if the war was not stopped immediately. It would also jeopardise the environment and put various nations at risk, they said.

CPI(M) district secretariat member R.K.S.V. Kumar, Left party leaders Botta Eswaramma, Md. Begum, M. Subba Rao, C.N. Kshetrapal, Deva, Vasudeva Rao, Sk Rahaman, U.S.N. Raju, P. Mani and G.S.J. Atchuta Rao were among those who participated.

